BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it planned to divest about $1 billion of upstream assets across its portfolio.
The portfolio includes portions of its Barnett Shale assets.
The company expects to start divesting the assets in the second quarter of 2017 and complete the process over next 12 to 18 months.
Devon on Tuesday also reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited