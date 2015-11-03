UPDATE 2-Unilever promises cash to shareholders after rebuffing Kraft approach
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
Nov 3 Devon Energy Corp on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit, as low prices prompted the onshore U.S. oil and gas company to write down the value of some assets.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company had a third-quarter loss of $3.5 billion, or $8.64 per share, compared with a profit of $1 billion, or $2.47 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Total oil and gas output was 680,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up 6 percent from the year-ago third quarter.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organisation
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retail investors have become a significant force in the trading of the South African rand, which has been roiled by a political crisis in recent weeks.
* Completed its sale of its American subsidiary, Thermal Transfer Corporation, to a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WABTEC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)