BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Devon Energy Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss when it wrote down the value of some natural gas assets.
Devon had a first-quarter profit of $324 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.34 per share in the year-earlier period.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company said its oil and gas output rose to 690,900 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 686,900 boed in the 2013 first quarter.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.