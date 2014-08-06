Aug 6 Devon Energy Corp on Wednesday reported a 1 percent decrease in quarterly profit as asset sales dented oil and gas production.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company reported a second-quarter profit of $675 million, or $1.64 per share, compared with $683 million, or $1.68 per share in the year-ago period.

Oil and gas production averaged 667,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, down from 698,000 (boed) in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)