HOUSTON Feb 16 Devon Energy Corp, a top
U.S. independent oil producer, slashed its 2016 capital spending
program 75 percent on Tuesday, announced layoffs for 20 percent
of staff, and said production would slip as low prices roil
shale oil companies.
The Oklahoma City-based company said it was laying off 1,000
staff and that another 600 employees would leave in divestitures
later this year.
The moves by Devon mark the latest in a string of
announcements by U.S. oil companies capitulating to oil prices
of less than $30 a barrel by cutting spending even more,
trimming dividends, or producing less.
Exploration and production spending is estimated to range
from $900 million to $1.1 billion this year, a sharp reduction
from last year.
Because of less natural gas output, it also said 2016 output
would be 6 percent less than overall net production from core
assets of 571,000 oil equivalent barrels per day during the
fourth quarter.
The company also said that Tony Vaughn, executive vice
president of exploration and production, was promoted to chief
operating officer under CEO Dave Hager.
Devon reported a net loss of $4.5 billion, for the fourth
quarter of 2015, wider than a net loss of $408 million in the
same period a year ago.
On an adjusted bases, the company earned 77 cents a share,
beating analysts expectations of 70 cents a share consensus view
from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
