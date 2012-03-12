WASHINGTON, March 12 Devon Energy
has agreed to pay almost $3.5 million to resolve allegations
that a company it acquired in 1999 underpaid royalties for
natural gas produced from federal and Indian lands, the Justice
Department said on Monday.
PennzEnergy, which was acquired by Devon, produced natural
gas from federal leases in Gulf of Mexico and on the U.S. Gulf
Coast. The company was accused of failing to report and pay
royalties and took improper deductions, the department said.
The settlement is one of the last in a long-running case
involving a whistleblower lawsuit involving underpayments by
companies to the federal government and collectively the
settlements have topped $300 million.
Last month, units of the French energy concern Total agreed
to pay $15 million to settle similar allegations and in 2011 BP
Plc agreed to pay $20.5 million, all brought to light by the
same whistleblower, Harrold Wright.
A spokesman for the company was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Bernard Orr)