UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
Oct 11 U.S. oil and gas company Devon Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to close its 500-person office in Houston in a move that is expected to save $80 million a year.
Some employees will be relocated to the company's Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, headquarters, but it is too early in the process to determine how many transfers will take place, said Chip Minty, a spokesman for Devon.
"Consolidating our U.S. operations will improve our ability to quickly shift the focus of our workforce between project areas as economic conditions dictate," Dave Hager, Devon`s executive vice president of exploration and production, said in a statement.
Devon's workers in Houston oversee the company's operations in South Texas, East Texas and Louisiana.
The reorganization, which is expected to be complete by the end of the first quarter next year, will result in a charge of about $125 million. About $100 million of the charge will be recognized in the fourth quarter, Devon said.
Devon's presence in Houston has shrunk over the years. In May 2010, a number of jobs were eliminated following the sale of the company's offshore operations to BP Plc and Apache Corp.
Devon had 5,200 workers at the end of 2011, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of Devon climbed $1.40, or 2.3. percent, to $61.88 in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.