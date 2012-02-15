* EPS ex-items of $1.55 tops Wall St view of $1.48
* Liquids production up 21 pct, reserves at 3 bln BOE
* Shares climb 4.2 pct
Feb 15 Devon Energy Corp posted a
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on rising production
of oil and gas, even as it boosted its reserves to record
levels, sending it shares up more than 4 percent on Wednesday.
Devon, like others in the sector, is focusing on production
of oil and natural gas liquids with the price for "dry" natural
gas now slumping near its lowest levels in a decade.
Increased oil production in the United States and higher
prices for natural gas liquids in Canada pushed the profits
above Wall Street's forecast, according to analyst Brian Gamble
at Simmons & Co.
Its production of those liquids rose 21 percent from a year
ago, helping lift its overall production to 680,000 barrels of
oil equivalent (BOE) per day from 619,000 BOE per day a year
ago.
Devon, which signed a $2.2 billion shale deal with China's
Sinopec last month, reported a dip in profits to $507 million,
or $1.25 per share, compared with $562 million, or $1.30 per
share, in the year-ago quarter, largely due to earnings recorded
in the year-earlier period from assets that were sold off.
Excluding one-time items, Devon's profit was $1.55 per
share, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.48, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its proved reserves, or fields that it owns and are
economically viable, rose to 3 billion BOE.
Shares of Devon rose 4.2 percent to $69.90 on the New York
Stock Exchange, the highest level since August.
(Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston and Matt Daily in New
York; editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)