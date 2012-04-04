* Now sees 2012 capex of $6.1-$6.5 bln
By Anna Driver
April 4 Devon Energy Corp will spend $1
billion more than originally planned this year on acreage
acquisition and exploration in shale basins that produce oil and
more profitable natural gas with a high liquids content, the
company said on Wednesday.
Devon, like most other U.S. exploration and production
companies, is shifting capital away from natural gas drilling as
prices for that fuel are at a decade low. Energy companies are
instead targeting crude oil trapped in rock-like shale and
natural gas that can be stripped of valuable liquids like
propane.
"We're very confident that there are a lot of oil and
liquids-rich opportunities to be found in North America," Dave
Hager, Devon's head of exploration and production, told
analysts.
In addition to previously announced exploration plans in
emerging basins like the Utica Shale in Ohio, Devon said it has
amassed 500,000 acres in the Cline shale in West Texas that
holds oil.
Devon is also targeting oil on another 250,000 acres in an
unspecified location, and the company hopes to increase that
position to 500,000 acres, Hager said in remarks broadcast over
the Internet.
Devon said it may pursue a joint venture for its Cline shale
acreage, similar to its $2.5 billion deal with Sinopec that
gives the Chinese oil company a one-third stake in five
developing oil and gas formations.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company now plans to spend $6.1
billion to $6.5 billion this year, up $1 billion from its
original budget.
Devon has no plans to use its $7.1 billion cash pile on a
large acquisition as some have speculated, said John Richels,
the company's chief executive officer.
Richels said he and other executives at Devon have not spent
any time thinking about a big acquisition. Instead, the
company's cash will be invested in exploration and production
projects, he said.
Most of the cash represents proceeds from the sale of
Devon's international assets in Brazil and elsewhere. The funds
will be held offshore until there is "some sort of resolution on
the repatriation tax issue," Richels said.
Devon expects to increase its oil and gas production by 6
percent to 8 percent on an annual basis over the next five
years, the company said.
Devon, which currently has onshore operations only in North
America, said it may sell some of its Canadian exploration
assets if it cannot achieve the scale it needs from those
projects. That would not include the company's oil sands
operations.
Shares of Devon were up 4 cents to $71.19 in Wednesday
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. That compares
with a 2.5 percent decline in the SIG Oil Exploration and
Production Index.
(Reporting By Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek, Matthew Lewis and John Wallace)