April 4 Devon Energy Corp has no plans to use its $7.1 billion cash pile on a large acquisition as some have speculated, John Richels, the company's chief executive officer, told analysts on Wednesday.

Richels said he and other executives at Devon have not spent "five minutes" thinking about a big acquisition. Instead, the company's cash will be invested in exploration and production projects in North America, Richels said.

