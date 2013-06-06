Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, June 6 Devon Energy Corp said on Thursday it plans to form a master limited partnership (MLP) to hold a stake in its U.S. natural gas gathering and processing assets.
The MLP is expected to initially hold a minority stake in the oil and gas company's so-called midstream business, which includes assets in Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Devon will own the general partner of the MLP.
The company expects the MLP to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the third quarter.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp still sees potential in its western Canadian operations despite a recent write-down in the value of nearly all its oil sands reserves there, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane production assets for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.