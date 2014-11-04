(New throughout, adds estimate, updates share price)
Nov 4 Devon Energy Corp, on Tuesday
reported a sharply higher quarterly profit that topped Wall
Street estimates as results were helped by the sale of U.S. oil
and natural gas properties and the North American onshore
operator pumped more crude than expected.
Shares of Devon rose nearly 2 percent to $57 per share after
the close of regular trading.
Devon, which said it received $2.3 billion in pre-tax
proceeds from the sale of marginal assets, also raised its
full-year production outlook.
"Based on our strong year-to-date results and the confidence
we have in our portfolio, we are raising our full-year
production growth outlook to 14 percent, up from our previous
guidance of 11 percent," Devon Chief Executive John Richels
said. "And we are delivering this incremental production growth
without any increase in capital spending."
The Oklahoma City-based company posted a third-quarter
profit of $1 billion, or $2.47 per share, up from $429 million,
or $1.05 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Excluding one-items, Devon had a profit of $1.34 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a per-share profit of $1.23 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total oil and gas production from company's retained assets
averaged 640,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 19
percent from a year ago.
Devon, which is focusing on drilling more profitable shale
wells in places including the Eagle Ford in south Texas, said
its oil production in the quarter rose 44 percent, more than
expected, to a record of 216,000 boepd.
(Reporting by Anna Driver, editing by G Crosse and David
Gregorio)