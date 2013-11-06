BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
Nov 6 Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss when the U.S. oil and gas company wrote down the value of some assets.
The company earned $429 million, or $1.05 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $719 million, or $1.80 per share a year earlier.
Oil production rose 16 percent to average 165,000 barrels per day.
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.