Nov 6 Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss when the U.S. oil and gas company wrote down the value of some assets.

The company earned $429 million, or $1.05 per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $719 million, or $1.80 per share a year earlier.

Oil production rose 16 percent to average 165,000 barrels per day.