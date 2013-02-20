BRIEF-Metallic Minerals sees 2017 exploration expenditures to be minimum of $1.1 mln
Feb 20 U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp reported a fourth-quarter loss as it wrote down the value of its assets by $896 million due to weak gas prices.
The company reported a net loss of $357 million, or 89 cents per share, compared with a profit of $507 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.
This is the second time in a row that Devon reported a quarterly loss and wrote down the value of its assets.
The company took a massive $1.1 billion charge in the third quarter as a fall in natural gas prices reduced the carrying value of its assets.
The Oklahoma City-based company's revenue fell marginally to $2.6 billion.
Natural gas prices averaged $3.54 per million British thermal unit in the quarter, well below the $14 high set in 2005.
Devon drills for oil, gas and natural gas liquids on land from the Canadian Arctic to the Gulf Coast of the United States.
