BRIEF-Saudi Aramco affiliates and Shell announce separation of Motiva assets
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :
NEW YORK Nov 20 * Devon Energy CEO says company to monetize non-core assets * Devon Energy CEO says company looking to sell all of its Canadian conventional assets * Devon Energy CEO says company looking to sell non- core assets in the U.S. * Devon Energy CEO says company will now focus on five areas: the Eagle Ford shale, the Permian basin, Canadian heavy oil, the Barnett shale, and the Anadarko basin
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ