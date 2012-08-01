Aug 1 Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday Japan's Sumitomo Corp will take a 30 percent stake in 650,000 shale acres Devon controls in the Permian Basin in a $1.4 billion deal.

Sumitomo will invest $340 million in cash upon closing and an additional $1.025 billion will be invested in Devon's drilling costs in the Cline and Midland-Wolfcamp shales.

