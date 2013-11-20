Nov 20 Devon Energy Corp :
* Press release - Devon Energy announces acquisition of Eagle
Ford assets from
geosouthern energy
* Says deal valued at $6 billion
* Says deal includes current production of 53,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per
day
* Says deal immediately accretive to cash flow per
debt-adjusted share
* Says deal includes 82,000 net acres with at least 1,200
undrilled locations
* Says acquisition will be funded with a combination of cash on
hand and
borrowings
* Says expects to repay the borrowings with free cash flow and
proceeds from
the monetization of non-core assets
* Development drilling program is immediately self-funding,
expected to
generate annual free cash flow of about $800 million
beginning 2015
* Says Blackstone Group LP geosouthern's corporate
partner, will exit
stake in it through deal
* Says deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2014
