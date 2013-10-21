Oct 21 Devon Energy Corp said it would combine all its U.S. pipeline, processing and related infrastructure assets with assets owned by Crosstex Energy Inc and Crosstex Energy LP to form a new midstream business.

Devon's contributed assets are valued at $4.8 billion and the newly formed company is expected to have adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of about $700 million in 2014, the companies said in a statement.