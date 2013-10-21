Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 21 Devon Energy Corp said it would combine all its U.S. pipeline, processing and related infrastructure assets with assets owned by Crosstex Energy Inc and Crosstex Energy LP to form a new midstream business.
Devon's contributed assets are valued at $4.8 billion and the newly formed company is expected to have adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of about $700 million in 2014, the companies said in a statement.
* Camber Energy enters into purchase agreement to expand its Permian Basin position
SEOUL, Feb 24 Goldman Sachs and other shareholders said on Friday they had sold 100 percent of South Korea's second-largest producer of industrial gases to Asian private equity firm MBK Partners.