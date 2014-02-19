UPDATE 2-South Africa's Zuma says "no crisis" over welfare payments, backs minister
* Zuma says there is no crisis, top court says there is one (Adds Net1 comments, Friday court ruling)
Feb 19 Oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared to a loss a year earlier, as the company produced more oil, particularly from its wells in Texas' Permian Basin.
The company reported net profit of $207 million, or 51 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec.31, compared to net loss of $357 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Devon recorded an impairment charge of $896 million in the year-ago quarter.
Oil production rose 17 percent to 177,000 barrels per day.
* Zuma says there is no crisis, top court says there is one (Adds Net1 comments, Friday court ruling)
NEW YORK, March 16 More than 20 U.S. senators pressed President Donald Trump on Thursday to reject requests from oil refiners to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program, weighing in on a debate that has roiled markets from soybeans to gasoline in recent weeks.
NEW YORK, March 16 Calumet Specialty Products Partners has retained advisors for a potential sale of its refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, according to two people familiar with the matter.