BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON May 7 Devon Energy Corp : * Exec says Eagle Ford output to average 65,000 to 70,000 boed in Q2 * Exec sees Eagle Ford output at 80,000 to 85,000 boe per day in the second
half of 2014 * Exec sees first oil from jackfish 3 project is expected late in 2014 * Exec sees Q2 production of 609,000 to 631,000 boed
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.