NEW YORK Nov 10 Devon Energy Corp's stock could rise 25 percent or more to exceed $80 per share as the U.S. oil and gas producer reaps the benefit of retooling itself to hunt for more oil, Barron's wrote in its Nov. 11 edition.

The company, hurt by a drop in natural-gas prices, has been selling its offshore energy operations in places including Brazil and China, and gradually repatriating money back to the United States, where it is focusing on higher-priced crude oil and taking advantage of its expertise in horizontal drilling, the financial weekly wrote.

Devon Energy closed at $60.11 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.