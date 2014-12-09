Dec 9 Devoteam SA :

* Says shares buyback program announced in June started on Dec. 1

* Says maximum percentage of shares buyback of 10 percent of capital on buy date

* Says maximal amount to use in shares buyback program is 10 million euros

* Says program to last 18 months untill Dec. 20, 2015