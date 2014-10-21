Oct 21 Devro Plc, which makes edible collagen casings for sausages, said it was seeing signs of improvement in demand, with volumes picking up in China, Japan and Germany, and maintained its full-year outlook.

The second phase of restructuring in Scotland is expected to conclude at the end of the first quarter of 2015, the sausage maker said.

Devro said in July that it planned to cut 130 jobs in Scotland and would invest about 90 million pounds in new plants in the United States and China to take advantage of rising demand for its products in those countries.

Shares in the company closed at 235.50 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 393.1 million pounds.