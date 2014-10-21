Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
Oct 21 Devro Plc, which makes edible collagen casings for sausages, said it was seeing signs of improvement in demand, with volumes picking up in China, Japan and Germany, and maintained its full-year outlook.
The second phase of restructuring in Scotland is expected to conclude at the end of the first quarter of 2015, the sausage maker said.
Devro said in July that it planned to cut 130 jobs in Scotland and would invest about 90 million pounds in new plants in the United States and China to take advantage of rising demand for its products in those countries.
Shares in the company closed at 235.50 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 393.1 million pounds. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling