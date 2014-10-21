(Adds details, analyst comments; updates share movement)

By Aastha Agnihotri

Oct 21 Devro Plc, which makes edible collagen casings for sausages, said it was seeing signs of improvement in demand, with volumes picking up in China, Japan and Germany, and maintained its full-year outlook.

Shares in the company, which is based in Moodiesburn, near Glasgow, rose more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning on the London Stock Exchange.

"It's obviously be taken as a positive today that trading is in line with expectations given that they had a profit warning earlier in the year," analyst Charles Hall of Peel Hunt told Reuters.

Devro had warned in April that 2014 profit would be more than 20 percent below last year's due to lower volumes and costs related to investments in low-cost manufacturing technology.

Analysts on average expect Devro's full-year pretax profit at 27.8 million pounds ($44.9 million) , on revenue of 230.4 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Devro said in July that it planned to cut 130 jobs in Scotland and invest about 90 million pounds in new plants in the United States and China to take advantage of rising demand for its products in those countries.

The second phase of restructuring in Scotland is expected to conclude at the end of the first quarter of 2015, the sausage maker said on Tuesday.

The group's capacity is now coming more in line with demand and inventories are reducing, analyst Nicola Mallard of Investec Securities said in a note.

Devro makes sales in euros, U.S. dollars and the yen, and incurs manufacturing costs in Australian and U.S. dollars and the Czech koruna, as well as the pound. The company earns only about 10 percent of its revenue in pound.

Devro shares were up 5.7 percent at 249 pence by 0859 GMT. ($1 = 0.6189 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)