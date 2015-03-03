(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)
By Aastha Agnihotri
March 3 Sausage-skin maker Devro Plc's
full-year profit slumped, hurt by costs related to investments
in manufacturing technology and the strength of the pound
against various currencies.
Shares in the company fell as much as 9 percent and were
among the top percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
The maker of edible collagen casings for bratwurst, salami
and chorizo said pretax profit fell 94 percent to 2.2 million
pounds ($3.4 million) for the year ended Dec. 31. Revenue fell 4
percent to 232.3 million pounds.
Devro, which earns only about 10 percent of its revenue in
sterling, said its net foreign exchange loss in 2014 compared
with 2013 was 4.3 million pounds. It expects a further exchange
impact of between 1.0 million and 2.0 million pounds in 2015.
The company said its 2014 effective rate of tax in the Czech
Republic was low as it benefited from an investment incentive
scheme. However, the benefit is likely to end in 2015 due to the
higher profits now generated in the region.
"Whilst underlying momentum is hugely encouraging, the
combination of further forex headwind and guidance of higher
interest/tax charge means there is about 7 percent downside risk
to our full year 2015 EPS," analyst Sahill Shan of N+1 Singer
wrote in a note.
The brokerage said it expects Devro's full-year earnings to
be closer to 15 pence per share for 2015 versus its earlier
estimate of 16.1 pence.
The company, which sells collagen products to food
manufacturers and in some markets, local distributors, is moving
from higher-cost production lines to new low-cost technology.
Sales volumes of edible collagen grew by 3 percent during
the year.
Devro kept its final dividend unchanged at 6.1 pence per
share.
The company's shares were down 6.3 percent at 272 pence at
1105 GMT.
($1 = 0.6500 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Anupama Dwivedi)