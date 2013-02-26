LONDON Feb 26 Devro PLC : * Auto alert - Devro Plc final dividend 5.85 pence per share * Auto alert - Devro Plc total dividend up 6.3 percent to 8.5 pence per

share * FY pretax profit 40.8 million STG versus 43 million STG last year * 2012 revenue 241.1 million STG versus 227.7 million STG last year * Implementing further price increases to recover the higher than expected

rises in raw material costs during 2012 * Outlook for raw materials in 2013 remains challenging. * Source text: