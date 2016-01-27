BRIEF-Cardconnect Corp says total consideration in merger agreement with CCN Chicago $39 mln - SEC filing
* Cardconnect Corp - pursuant to merger agreement with CCN Chicago, total consideration in merger was $39 million - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against DeVry University, run by DeVry Education Group Inc, on Wednesday alleging the company deceived students about the prospect that they would find work.
The FTC accused the school of being deceptive in saying that 90 percent of DeVry graduates found work in their field within six months of graduation.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's San Juan province has the full support of the national government to make sure that no more incidents occur at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine, the national minister of energy and mining, Juan Jose Aranguren, told Reuters on Friday.