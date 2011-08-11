(Follows alerts)

Aug 11 DeVry Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results as the for-profit education provider's diverse program offering helped it stay relatively immune to new education rules.

The U.S. government introduced tougher rules to make the sector more accountable for the federal aid it receives to fund student loans. Access to federal student aid, which is a primary source of profit for these colleges, is dependent on a company's student loan repayment rate.

DeVry, which runs Keller Graduate School of Management, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Ross University and the Carrington Colleges Group, is considered safer in the new regulatory environment as it can offset weakness in one business by strength in the other.

Downers Grove, Illinois-based DeVry's net income rose to $75.2 million, or $1.08 per share, from $71.6 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $546.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 a share on revenue of $545.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $53.12 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.