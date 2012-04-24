* Third quarter EPS $0.99 vs $1.32 last year

* Revenue down 4 pct

* Sees earnings growth from fiscal 2014

* Sees fiscal 2013 revenue flat to down slightly

April 24 DeVry Inc's third-quarter profit fell as student enrollment continued to decline, but the for-profit education provider expects earnings growth to return in fiscal 2014.

"Even though we aren't seeing growth in fiscal 2012 and 2013, we anticipate very attractive growth in earnings profile in the fiscal 2014 through 2016 period," Chief Executive Daniel Hamburger said on a call with analysts.

Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after they were forced to tighten admission standards in response to a two-year-long U.S. government crackdown on high levels of student debt. Enrollment declines have, in turn, severely hurt earnings and revenue growth.

Sluggish economic recovery and high unemployment rates have also discouraged students from taking loans to enroll in colleges.

DeVry, which runs Keller Graduate School of Management, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Ross University and the Carrington Colleges Group, said revenues would probably be flat to slightly down in fiscal 2013.

DeVry was one of the last companies in the sector to change its business practices to comply with new regulations, as the company waited for the rules to get finalized before making changes.

The rebound in student enrollment at DeVry is therefore expected to trail those at its peers.

The company said growth in fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2016 would be driven by modest enrollment increases at DeVry University and a recovery in enrollment at Carrington to 2011 levels.

DeVry University, which accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue, saw total undergraduate enrollments slide 15.1 percent in the third quarter, while new undergraduate sign-ups fell 19.7 percent.

Total postsecondary enrollments fell about 4 percent in the quarter to 126,165.

Earlier in the day, Capella Education Co reported a decline in student sign-ups for the sixth straight quarter and forecast more declines.

DeVry is expanding in and outside the United States with small tuck-in acquisitions in an attempt to make up for the declining U.S. enrollment. It bought a college in Brazil that serves about 5,800 students recently.

The dip in student numbers was reflected in DeVry's third quarter results.

The company's revenue fell 4 percent to $540.8 million and it posted quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, marginally higher than the analysts' estimate of 99 cents per share.

Shares of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company closed at $30.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have slid 37 percent in the last one year. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)