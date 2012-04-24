* Third quarter EPS $0.99 vs $1.32 last year
* Revenue down 4 pct
* Sees earnings growth from fiscal 2014
* Sees fiscal 2013 revenue flat to down slightly
April 24 DeVry Inc's third-quarter profit
fell as student enrollment continued to decline, but the
for-profit education provider expects earnings growth to return
in fiscal 2014.
"Even though we aren't seeing growth in fiscal 2012 and
2013, we anticipate very attractive growth in earnings profile
in the fiscal 2014 through 2016 period," Chief Executive Daniel
Hamburger said on a call with analysts.
Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after
they were forced to tighten admission standards in response to a
two-year-long U.S. government crackdown on high levels of
student debt. Enrollment declines have, in turn, severely hurt
earnings and revenue growth.
Sluggish economic recovery and high unemployment rates have
also discouraged students from taking loans to enroll in
colleges.
DeVry, which runs Keller Graduate School of Management,
Chamberlain College of Nursing, Ross University and the
Carrington Colleges Group, said revenues would probably be flat
to slightly down in fiscal 2013.
DeVry was one of the last companies in the sector to change
its business practices to comply with new regulations, as the
company waited for the rules to get finalized before making
changes.
The rebound in student enrollment at DeVry is therefore
expected to trail those at its peers.
The company said growth in fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2016
would be driven by modest enrollment increases at DeVry
University and a recovery in enrollment at Carrington to 2011
levels.
DeVry University, which accounts for the bulk of the
company's revenue, saw total undergraduate enrollments slide
15.1 percent in the third quarter, while new undergraduate
sign-ups fell 19.7 percent.
Total postsecondary enrollments fell about 4 percent in the
quarter to 126,165.
Earlier in the day, Capella Education Co reported a
decline in student sign-ups for the sixth straight quarter and
forecast more declines.
DeVry is expanding in and outside the United States with
small tuck-in acquisitions in an attempt to make up for the
declining U.S. enrollment. It bought a college in Brazil that
serves about 5,800 students recently.
The dip in student numbers was reflected in DeVry's third
quarter results.
The company's revenue fell 4 percent to $540.8 million and
it posted quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, marginally
higher than the analysts' estimate of 99 cents per share.
Shares of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company closed
at $30.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have
slid 37 percent in the last one year.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)