BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 For-profit education provider DeVry Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as student enrollments continued to slide.
DeVry's second-quarter net income was $9.3 million, or 13 cents a share, down from $88.9 million, or $1.25 a share, a year ago.
Earnings, excluding some items, were 92 cents a share.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $524.0 million.
Analysts expected earnings of $1 a share on revenue of $535.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DeVry University's total undergraduate enrollment fell 12.8 percent in the fall and new undergraduate enrollment decreased 24.6 percent. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.