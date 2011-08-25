(Adds details)

* H1 diluted NAV/shr 270p vs 290p

* Pretax loss 1.3 mln stg vs profit 0.8 mln

LONDON, Aug 25 British property company Development Securities swung to a first-half loss, and said that against a bleak economic backcloth some of its development projects were accelerating towards a profitable conclusion.

DevSecs booked a pretax loss of 1.3 million pounds ($2.1 million) for the half year to June 30, from a profit of 0.8 million a year ago. Its diluted net assets (NAV) per share was 270 pence, from 290 pence a year ago.

The London-focused developer said the sheer weight of money targeting this market had "driven land values to a level where we are rarely able to justify the rental tone and exit yields that would be required for an economic, risk adjusted return".

However, DevSecs had, over the past two years, invested most of the 187.7 million pounds of proceeds from share issues in 2009 and 2010 and now had more than 40 investment, development and trading projects underway.

Chairman David Jenkins said on average it took about three years for DevSecs to adds value to property assets by physical upgrade or change to the asset itself.

"Notwithstanding this, some of our projects are accelerating at a faster rate than we had initially envisaged and in those instances, we anticipate an earlier and profitable conclusion to our endeavours," Jenkins said in a statement.

The company's net debt stood at 128.5 million pounds, from 107.3 million a year ago. It held its interim dividend at 2.4 pence. ($1=0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Mike Nesbit)