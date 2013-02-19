RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
DUBAI Feb 19 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is looking to raise $1 billion in an Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue and will meet investors in Asia and London next week, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"The bond will be $1 billion. We have debt maturing in June and most of it will be used to pay the debt," Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer told reporters.
Reuters reported in January that the state-owned utility had picked Standard Chartered, Citigroup, RBS and local lenders Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for the issue, according to sources. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd