| DUBAI, July 25
Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority (DEWA) has no plans to tap bond markets for
now despite a sharp drop in borrowing costs, its top executive
said late on Tuesday.
"We are not planning to issue any bonds," chief executive
Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer told Reuters on the sidelines of a
government event. "Not now."
In March, Tayer told Reuters that if DEWA were to raise
external finance in the future, the money might come from export
credit agencies, the cheapest source at the time.
Since then, however, yields on Dubai-linked bonds have
plunged, partly because of growing investor confidence in the
emirate. The yield on DEWA's outstanding U.S. dollar bond
maturing in 2020, which was around 6.6 percent
in March, has dropped to about 5.5 percent.
DEWA issued 7.35 billion dirhams ($2 billion) worth of bonds
in October 2010. It is the sole provider of electricity and
water in Dubai.
($1 = 3.673 UAE dirhams)
