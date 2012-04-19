ABU DHABI, April 19 Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority (DEWA) said it has deferred plans to build the $1.3
billion Hassyan independent power and water project, citing
increased efficiency at existing power plants.
"The Hassyan power plant project can be deferred until a
later date," the state company said, adding that it had raised
power production capacity elsewhere while demand growth had
slowed.
Demand for cooling and fresh water have driven rapidly
rising use of electricity in Dubai. But the government has been
forced to reassess many of its projects following its standstill
debt announcement in 2009.
Located 60 km south-west of Dubai in the United Arab
Emirates, the Hassyan power and water complex was expected to
have a total production capacity of 900 megawatts of power and
720 million gallons per day of desalinated water.
The government of Dubai owns DEWA, while the Dubai Supreme
Council of Energy is responsible for ensuring energy supplies in
the emirate.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company in December
identified itself and its consortium partners Marubeni of Japan
and South Korea's SK E&S Co Ltd as the lowest bidders for the
project.
"We are still waiting to hear the consequences of this
decision from them," said Taqa spokesman said on Thursday,
without elaborating.
Some bidders said the decision may even damage the
government's future project plans. "It's disappointing. In the
future bidders may think twice," said an executive from one of
the international companies that had bid for the project.
The Hassyan project had attracted a lot of interest from
banks and was the government's first use of the public-private
partnership (PPP) model to fund construction of a project.
Dubai has also launched plans to build a solar park with a
potential capacity of 1,000 MW to help reduce its energy
imports. The first solar plant in the park will have a capacity
of 10 MW and is planned to commence operations by end-2013.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Amena Bakr; Editing by
Humeyra Pamuk and)