(Corrects year-ago numbers in the table)

July 23 July 23 Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in million rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 1203.0 vs 778.3

Revenue From Ops (in bln rupees) 11.26 vs 7.39

EPS (in rupees) 9.35 vs 6.59

NOTE: Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd is a private sector mortgage lender.

