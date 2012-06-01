June 1 A committee of four former Dewey &
LeBoeuf partners has been set up in the law firm's bankruptcy
case, giving them a seat at the table in the wind-down of the
crippled firm.
U.S. Trustee Tracy Hope Davis, whose office supervises
bankruptcy cases, appointed John Kinzey, John Campo, who is now
employed with law firm Troutman Sanders, David Bicks and Cameron
MacRae, who are now partners at Duane Morris, to the committee
on Thursday.
MacRae is the son of one the name partners of LeBoeuf, Lamb,
Greene & MacRae, which merged with Dewey Ballantine in 2007.
Once one of the largest law firms in the United States,
Dewey was hit by the loss of the vast majority of its roughly
300 partners to other firms amid concerns about compensation and
a heavy debt load. The firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on Monday.
In a typical Chapter 11 case, a corporation uses its
existing assets to continue generating revenue to fund a
reorganization.
But Dewey has different kinds of assets: its lawyers and
their books of business, or clients. Once the lawyers walked
away - by now nearly all of its 300 partners have left the firm
- the company had little means to produce revenue.
The trustee, who works under the Department of Justice, also
appointed a committee of unsecured creditors that includes
HireCounsel, a staffing firm that put in a claim for $1.56
million against the firm, car service Inta Boro Acres Inc, and
Fidelity National Capital Inc, a leasing company that provides
technology financing, according to court papers.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and a group of lenders had a tab
of $76.5 million under a secured credit agreement, according to
bankruptcy filings. Unsecured creditors include the U.S. Pension
Benefit Guaranty Corp, HBR Consulting and Thomson Reuters Corp
, the parent of legal research company Westlaw as well
as Reuters.
A bankrupt company must provide the committees with money to
hire lawyers and financial advisers, and the committees often
conduct investigations and review company plans.
The case is In re: Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12321.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)