June 29 The U.S. Trustee in the bankruptcy case
of Dewey & LeBoeuf objected on Friday to the retention of law
firms and public relations advisers that had filed applications
to advise the defunct law firm in its bankruptcy proceedings.
Hope Davis, who represents the U.S. Justice Department in
the bankruptcy, objected to the applications of law firms
Proskauer Rose LLP and Keightley & Ashner LLP, arguing that the
case does not "warrant the need for two law firms to perform
what appear to be the same services."
Dewey, the trustee's filing said, sought to employ both
firms to advise on claims brought by the firm's largest
unsecured creditor, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty
Corporation.
The U.S. Trustee also questioned whether Proskauer has
conflicts in representing Dewey. She requested Proskauer provide
additional information on whether its representation of former
Dewey partners might conflict with its representation of the
defunct firm, as well as whether any of the more than 60 former
Dewey employees now working at Proskauer would be eligible to
participate in an employment class action pending against Dewey.
Proskauer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Albert Togot of Togut, Segal & Segal is serving as Dewey's
primary bankruptcy counsel. Togut did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Davis also objected to the hiring of public relations
consultants Sitrick and Company, arguing that Dewey is in the
process of winding down and that it had "failed to demonstrate
the necessity of hiring a public relations firm in a liquidation
case."
Sitrick declined to comment on the objections.
Several of the firms, including Proskauer and Sitrick, to
which Davis objects have already started working for Dewey, and
are seeking retroactive approval. The judge assigned to the case
in the Manhattan bankruptcy court will decide whether they can
carry on working.
Once one of the largest law firms in the United States,
Dewey & LeBoeuf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of
May. The firm listed $193.2 million in assets against $245.4
million in liabilities.
(Reporting By Erin Geiger Smith in New York; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)