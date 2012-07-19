July 19 Bankrupt law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf's plan
to pay bonuses to its remaining employees was rejected by the
U.S. trustee.
Tracy Hope Davis, who represents the U.S. Justice Department
in the high-profile bankruptcy case, said the proposed plan did
not provide enough information to determine if the cost of
retaining employees was economically feasible.
The law firm is seeking to pay $450,000 to its 52 remaining
employees who collect money and bill former clients.
The trustee also said the plan could not be justified, as
claimed by the law firm, because it is no longer operating as a
normal business.
Last month, the trustee objected to the retention of law
firms and public relations advisers that had filed applications
to advise Dewey in its bankruptcy proceedings.
Once one of the largest law firms in the United States,
Dewey was hit by the loss of the vast majority of its roughly
300 partners to other firms amid concerns about compensation and
a heavy debt load.
The firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May,
listing $193.2 million in assets and $245.4 million in
liabilities.
A call to Togut, Segal & Segal LLP, the law firm
representing Dewey, went unanswered.
The case is In re: Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12321.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)