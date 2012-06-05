NEW YORK, June 4 The law firm Brown Rudnick has
been tapped to represent the committee of unsecured creditors in
the bankruptcy of legal giant Dewey & LeBoeuf - a bankruptcy
that is expected to be contentious and could drag on for years.
Dewey, which was once one of the largest law firms in the
United States, filed for bankruptcy protection on May 28 after
the vast majority of its partners defected to rivals amid
concerns about its heavy debt load and ability to compensate its
lawyers.
Edward Weisfelner, who heads the bankruptcy and corporate
restructuring practice at Brown Rudnick, confirmed his firm's
role in Dewey's bankruptcy proceedings.
Lawyers representing various interests have begun to
position themselves for a role.
On Monday, the law firm Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman
notified the bankruptcy court in New York that it is proposing
to represent the official committee of former Dewey partners.
Mark Zauderer, a partner at Flemming Zulack Williamson
Zauderer who says his firm represents more than 60 former Dewey
partners, is also seeking a seat at the table. Zauderer said he
is concerned about clawback lawsuits initiated by the Dewey
estate.
"Any misrepresentations or other wrongdoing by the
management of the firm will have to be taken into account," he
said in an email to Reuters. "We are not going to sit back and
be told that we have to pay the firm money."
The case is In re: Dewey & LeBoeuf, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-12321.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)