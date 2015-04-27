April 27 Jury selection kicked off on Monday in New York state court in the criminal trial of three former leaders of defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf.

Potential jurors began filling out questionnaires in the trial against former Dewey chair Steven Davis, ex-executive director Stephen DiCarmine and former chief financial official Joel Sanders. The three men face grand larceny, scheme to defraud and other charges. They have pleaded not guilty.

Dewey, which once had more than 1,000 attorneys, filed for bankruptcy in 2012, marking the largest law firm collapse in U.S. history.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has accused Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders of hiding Dewey's true financial condition from creditors, investors and auditors as the firm was on the brink of financial ruin.

Prosecutors say they overstated revenue to hide the firm's true financial condition from creditors and investors.

The defendants say the investigation leading to the prosecution was instigated by disaffected partners who sought to blame the firm's financial woes on management.

Jury selection may last several weeks and the trial could last up to six months.

Prosecutors have also indicted a former junior manager at Dewey, Zachary Warren. His trial will likely begin next year. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court No. 773/2014.

(Reporting By Christine Simmons; Editing By Alexia Garamfalvi and Noeleen Walder)