NEW YORK, July 30 Dewey & LeBoeuf on Tuesday
secured an extra two weeks of funding for its bankruptcy, giving
the defunct law firm some leeway in trying to convince former
partners to accept a settlement and avoid what could be years of
litigation.
Judge Martin Glenn in a court filing approved Dewey's
request to extend its funding deadline - which would have lapsed
on Tuesday - through Aug. 15. The request had the support of
Dewey's lenders, who are effectively bank rolling the case by
letting the firm use money pledged to them as collateral.
The extension comes as Dewey tries to claw back payments
made to its former partners, the proceeds of which would go
toward paying back creditors. The law firm went bankrupt in May
after deciding to close its doors due to high debt and a raft of
partner defections.
It has offered former partners a deal under which they would
pay between $5,000 and $3.5 million depending on compensation,
with a maximum total recovery of $90.4 million.
Failing a robust settlement, it is unlikely Dewey's lenders
would continue to fund a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That would
likely force Dewey to convert its case to a streamlined
liquidation under Chapter 7, in which a court-appointed trustee
would take control of Dewey's assets and litigate against
partners.
The firm had hoped to know by July 24 whether partners would
accept the settlement, but requested the extension after it
decided to alter the terms of a previous offer in response to
partner concerns.
The case is In Re Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12321.
(Reporting By Nick Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)