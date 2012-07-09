By Nick Brown
| NEW YORK, July 9
LeBoeuf will present some of its former partners with a proposed
settlement on Wednesday as it tries to recover money from
lawyers who departed as the firm was near collapse, a Dewey
lawyer said.
Al Togut, the lawyer leading Dewey through bankruptcy, said
at a court hearing on Monday that the firm will offer dollar
figures for proposed payments by former partners at a meeting
with them on Wednesday.
Dewey could have claims against partners who received hefty
salary guarantees, as well as partners perceived to have taken
value from the firm when their clients followed them to new
firms. It is unclear exactly which partners would be asked to
return money under Dewey's proposal, and how much each
individual partner would be asked to return.
But the creditors' committee of Dewey said Togut was
over-selling the progress of settlement talks. None of Dewey's
creditor constituencies have signed off on a dollar figure for a
settlement, said Ed Weisfelner, a lawyer for the committee.
"There are a lot of hours between now and Wednesday, and
hopefully we'll reach some closure," Weisfelner said. "I would
have thought Dewey would seek approval, a thumbs-up, from its
creditor constituencies."
Most of Dewey's 300 partners defected to other firms earlier
this year as the firm struggled with high debt and ultimately
filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan on May 28. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office
has launched a probe into the firm's former chairman, Steven
Davis, who has denied wrongdoing.
When Dewey filed for bankruptcy, Togut said the firm was
close to a settlement with former partners. On Monday, he said
the process has been held up, in part due to delays in document
production.
The case is In re Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12321.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Matthew Lewis)