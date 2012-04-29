* Removes ex-chairman from leadership role
* Ends merger/acquisition talks with rival Greenberg Traurig
* Dewey was close to reaching 90- to 120-day loan extension
(Adds 6th paragraph on whether loan talks tied to Greenberg
deal)
By Nick Brown and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 29 Embattled law firm Dewey &
LeBoeuf said on Sunday it removed its former chairman from
various leadership positions amid a probe by the Manhattan
district attorney and said that talks with rival firm Greenberg
Traurig about a potential transaction ended with no deal.
According to an internal firm memo obtained by Reuters,
Dewey's executive committee voted to oust Steven Davis from its
ranks and remove him from a five-member management team put in
place during a leadership shakeup last month. The firm's
management also disclosed that talks with Greenberg Traurig had
ended.
"We are in discussions with other firms about a possible
transaction and will consider those and other options for the
firm moving forward," the memo said.
Dewey, saddled by high debt, has been considering filing
bankruptcy as a vehicle to merge with or be acquired by one or
more firms.
A person close to the firm told Reuters before news of
Davis's ouster, that Dewey was close to securing a 90- to
120-day extension of roughly $75 million in loan debt due on
Monday, providing a temporary reprieve on a default that could
trigger a bankruptcy.
But it was unclear whether the extension discussions hinged
on a transaction and where the discussions stood in the wake of
the Greenberg talks falling through.
In the internal memo, Dewey's management said the decision
to remove Davis from his leadership position was unrelated to
the end of talks with Greenberg Traurig. It also said the move
should not be read as a judgment on the merits of the district
attorney's probe.
"The executive committee felt it was in the best interests
of the firm to take this action," the memo said.
Davis had previously been the firm's chairman, but became
part of a five-member "office of the chairman" in March, after
Dewey overhauled its leadership structure. Davis has now
effectively been removed from all leadership positions.
In an e-mail to partners Sunday obtained by Reuters, Davis
said he was "saddened" by the committee's decision, and said he
had done his best to "navigate the firm through challenging and
turbulent times."
"My decisions as chairman were made in good faith and in the
firm's best interests," Davis said. "I trust as this process
continues, a dispassionate and disinterested review of the facts
will confirm that I have not engaged in any misconduct."
The move comes two days after the firm disclosed the office
of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance had opened an
investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by Davis. A source
familiar with the probe said a preliminary investigation was
prompted after a group of Dewey partners asked Vance to examine
"financial irregularities" at the firm.
About 77 of Dewey's 300 partners have left the firm this
year amid Dewey's financial turmoil. The firm hired several
high-profile attorneys last year and has struggled to afford the
full compensation of other partners.
Greenberg Traurig in a statement on Sunday confirmed that
talks with Dewey had ended.
"Dewey is a firm we hold in high regard with many fine
lawyers, though we never considered a merger," Greenberg Traurig
CEO Richard Rosenbaum said in the statement.
NEARING AN EXTENSION
Dewey was close to securing a long-term extension on a
Monday deadline on $75 million owed under a credit line to
lenders led by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the source said before news
of the Greenberg talks collapsing.
The extension, likely in the 90- to 120-day range, would
stave off a default that could trigger a bankruptcy, said the
person, who declined to be named because talks are private.
The banks have offered a term sheet for the extension, but
the sides are still trying to hash out details, including the
length of the extension and the nature of covenant terms
proposed by the banks, the person said.
The lending core also includes Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup and HSBC Holdings.
Lenders had initially offered a one-week extension, but that
idea was shelved when parties decided it would not provide
enough time for the firm to work out its underlying debt issues.
A spokesman for Dewey declined to comment on discussions
with the banks.
A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment. A lawyer for
the lenders did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Nick Brown; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)