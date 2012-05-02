May 2 Five more partners have left Dewey &
LeBoeuf, the struggling U.S. law firm coping with partner
defections, high debt and a criminal investigation of its former
chairman.
The latest defections include Ira White, co-chair of Dewey's
private equity practice. Jones Day announced on Wednesday it
hired White for its New York office. Separately, at least four
other partners left Dewey's London office for outfits including
Vinson & Elkins and KPMG.
Angelo Kakolyris, a spokesman for Dewey, declined comment.
White did not respond to a request for comment.
Dewey has lost more than 90 of its 300 partners since the
beginning of the year. The latest departures came two days after
Dewey & LeBoeuf distributed a memo to partners in which they
were "encouraged" to find new jobs.
Ed Morrison, a bankruptcy professor at Columbia Law School,
likened the memo to "putting employees on life boats."
"You don't put people on life boats unless you think the
ship is sinking," Morrison said.
Dewey continues to struggle with debt. A bank group led by
JPMorgan Chase & Co granted Dewey a two-week extension
on Monday on a deadline to avoid defaulting on roughly $75
million in loans.
In London, Dewey leaders are considering putting the British
office into an insolvency proceeding under British law, a person
close to the discussions said. The discussions were described as
preliminary.
Amid these talks, Dewey removed the names of four partners
in London from its website between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Those included Nabil Khodadad, who co-headed Dewey's project
finance and infrastructure practice. Khodadad confirmed on
Wednesday that he had joined Vinson & Elkins. Khodadad, who
declined further comment, was joined by Andrew Neiland, a
"local," or non-equity, partner in Dewey's London office.
Another London lawyer, Julio Castro, became the third Dewey
tax partner to join accounting firm KPMG. Castro left Dewey on
April 27, according to Dewey spokesman Duncan Miller.
Dewey also removed corporate partner Stephen Walters from
its website. Miller said he could not confirm the departure.
Walters did not respond to requests for comment.
