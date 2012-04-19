* Dewey & LeBoeuf retains prominent attorney Albert Togut
* Dewey struggling with partner defections and high debt
* Hiring of Togut does not mean bankruptcy filing imminent
By Noeleen Walder and Leigh Jones
NEW YORK, April 19 Elite New York law firm Dewey
& LeBoeuf has hired a prominent bankruptcy attorney as it
struggles with high debt and partner defections, according to
two attorneys at other law firms who have knowledge of the
matter.
Albert Togut, who has represented several major companies in
Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is working with at least one member of
the firm's new management team, one of the sources said.
Togut did not respond to several messages seeking comment. A
spokesman for Dewey, Angelo Kakolyris, declined to comment,
saying, "The firm does not comment on speculation."
The 950-lawyer firm, one of the biggest in the United
States, has lost some 70 partners, or 23 percent of them, since
the start of the year as it negotiates with creditors.
The hiring of Togut does not necessarily mean Dewey is
planning a bankruptcy filing. For example, the firm could be
looking for legal help to renegotiate its debt.
One partner who recently left Dewey said the firm could be
preparing for a so-called prepackaged bankruptcy, possibly
involving a merger with another law firm. Under this scenario,
Dewey would negotiate with creditors and prepare for a merger
prior to filing for bankruptcy, a process that would enable
Dewey to reorganize and emerge from bankruptcy quickly.
Togut has served as counsel to General Motors, Chrysler
Automotive and Ambac Financial in their Chapter 11 bankruptcies.
He also served as trustee in the 1988 bankruptcy of law firm
Finley, Kumble.
Togut was tapped by Martin Bienenstock, himself a
high-powered bankruptcy lawyer who last month was appointed to
Dewey's new five-person office of the chairman, a source said.
It is unclear when Togut was hired. Neither Bienenstock nor
Richard Shutran, members of Dewey's office of the chairman,
responded to requests seeking comment.
Dewey is in the process of negotiating with its lenders,
including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup. A spokeswoman for Citi
Private Bank referred all inquiries to JPMorgan, which Citi
identified as Dewey's primary lender. JPMorgan declined comment.
Firm leaders said earlier this week that the vast majority
of the recent departures were part of its plan to reduce its
partner ranks to improve profitability.
Last year, Dewey hired a number of high-profile, highly
compensated attorneys. It has been unable to pay many of its
longer-term partners full compensation in recent months,
according to two partners who have left. Dewey is saddled with
large debt, including about a $125 million bond, a rare
liability for a law firm.
Dewey was created by a merger in 2007 between 250-attorney
Dewey Ballantine and 700-attorney LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene & McRae.
At its height in 2008, it had 1,450 attorneys, according to The
National Law Journal.
One of Dewey's original partners was Thomas Dewey, former
New York governor and Republican candidate for president in 1944
and 1948.
(Additional reporting by Nick Brown and David Henry; Editing by
Eddie Evans and Eric Effron)