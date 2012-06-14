* Lawsuit: Firm leaders misrepresented finances
By Nate Raymond
June 14 A former partner at Dewey & LeBoeuf has
sued a group of the law firm's ex-leaders for fraud, saying they
ran the now-bankrupt firm as a Ponzi scheme to benefit
themselves.
Henry Bunsow, an intellectual property lawyer in San
Francisco, said in court papers that former Dewey Chairman
Steven Davis and other one-time members of top management sought
to misrepresent the firm's financial performance and stability
as they tried to recruit partners at other firms.
Management was "running a Ponzi scheme in order to enrich
themselves and select members" of Dewey, Bunsow said in the
complaint, filed Tu esday i n California Superior Court in San
Francisco.
The case is the first lawsuit to be made public by a former
partner against Dewey or its former management in the wake of
the firm's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last month. Formerly one
of the largest U.S. law firms, the firm collapsed amid a high
debt load and a raft of partner defections this year.
Defendants in the lawsuit include Davis; Jeffrey Kessler,
the former head of litigation; Joel Sanders, the former chief
financial officer; Stephen DiCarmine, its former executive
director; and James Woods, a o ne-time executive committee
member.
Davis, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment, as did
Ned Bassen, a lawyer for DiCarmine.
Kessler, now a partner at Winston & Strawn, said in an email
that the allegations about him were "outrageous, untrue and
without the slightest bit of merit."
"It is sad that Mr. Bunsow, who received more of his
compensation for 2011 than I did, would lash out with such false
allegations against me," Kessler wrote.
The other defendants or their representative did not respond
to requests for comment.
Ronald Souza, a lawyer for Bunsow, also did not respond to a
request for comment. Bunsow is now with law firm Bunsow De Mory
Smith Allison in San Francisco.
The lawsuit was first reported by The American Lawyer.
Bunsow joined Dewey in January 2011 from Howrey, a law firm
that filed for bankruptcy later that year. In his complaint, he
said Dewey's management lured him to join the firm with a
promise of $5 million a year in guaranteed compensation.
But he said Davis and others "knew they would be unable to
keep that promised guarantee in view of the huge debt of
guaranteed income then owed to prior partners."
Bunsow said that in conversations before joining Dewey,
Dewey's management assured him about the firm's financial
condition, with Davis stating he expected its profits per
partner to hit $2 million for 2011. But he said the defendants
misrepresented Dewey's financial picture.
Bunsow said Dewey's management conspired to deprive partners
of their capital investments in the firm and instead selectively
distributed those investments to themselves and others. He said
he suf fered $7.55 million in damages as a result of losing
capital he invested in the firm and not being paid owed
compensation and other benefits.
Davis has been the focus of an investigation by Manhattan
District Attorney Cyrus Vance into his oversight of Dewey. He
has denied wrongdoing. A Dewey bankruptcy lawyer, Albert Togut,
said at a May 29 hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan
that the firm was "fully cooperating" with the New York probe.
Several Dewey partners have retained lawyers in anticipation
of being sued by the firm's bankruptcy estate and to consider
bringing their own claims against Dewey and its principals.
On Wednesday, the firm reached a deal with lenders on a
budget to fund the bankruptcy through July. Dewey lawyer Togut
said at a bankruptcy hearing that the primary task now for the
parties was to seek a settlement under which hundreds of former
partners would pay Dewey varying amounts for creditor paybacks.
Bunsow's case is Bunsow v. Davis, Superior Court of the
State of California, County of San Francisco, No CHC-12-521540.
The bankruptcy case is In re Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No 12-12321.
