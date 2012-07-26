NEW YORK, July 26 Bankrupt law firm Dewey &
LeBoeuf revised its settlement offer to former partners on
Thursday, dropping its potential recovery to $90.4 million from
$103.6 million.
The estate is seeking the money from the former partners in
exchange for releasing the lawyers from potential clawback
claims.
The offer shrinks the burden for some while increasing it
for others in the hopes of spurring greater participation by
former partners. It also attempts to address criticism by some
of those partners that the settlement placed too heavy a burden
on the firm's lower-paid members rather than top earners and
management.
Under the revised offer, detailed to partners during an
afternoon meeting at the New York Hilton & Towers, the minimum
amount was reduced to $5,000 from $25,000, according to a
document reviewed by Reuters. The maximum contribution was
increased to $3.5 million from $3 million, the document said.
At the same time, the new plan calls for onetime members of
Dewey's executive committee to pay a 20 percent premium on top
of what they otherwise might contribute, the document said.
The premium appears to be a concession to some former
partners who complained that the initial settlement plan
protected the committee's members from lawsuits brought by its
non-members.
Joff Mitchell, Dewey's chief restructuring officer, said
that, although the total possible settlement is smaller, the net
amount the estate could recover could be greater, mostly because
the lower-paid partners are each off the hook for $25,000.
"I don't think they were ever going to really write that
check, whereas at $5,000, maybe they will," he said.
The estate wants commitments of at least $50 million from
former partners by Aug. 7 in order to present the settlement for
approval by a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Manhattan.
The proposed deal is part of the continuing efforts to wind
up the affairs of Dewey & LeBoeuf. Once one of the largest law
firms in the United States, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
on May 28 following partner defections and concerns about hefty
guaranteed compensation packages that a third of its 300
partners had prior to the collapse.
If the former partners agree to the offer, they will help
make a significant dent in the approximately $315 million Dewey
has said it owes creditors. The firm's wind-down team had hoped
initially to get a settlement by Tuesday, but last week pushed
the deadline to Aug. 7 to respond to "widely held partner
concerns," according to an email from Mitchell.
The choice between settling or being sued is not ideal,
Mitchell acknowledged, but it is the reality.
"It's not a happy outcome," he said. "What partners are
being asked to do is make a choice between two outcomes, neither
of which they particularly like, and hopefully the settlement is
better than the alternative."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Casey Sullivan; editing by Andre
Grenon)