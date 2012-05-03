May 3 Merger talks between law firms Dewey &
LeBoeuf and SNR Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Dewey & LeBoeuf, which is struggling with a debt crisis and
criminal probe of its former chairman, is considering a number
of alternatives including deals with other law firms.
The full-merger discussions "effectively ended" after Dewey
& LeBoeuf sent an email on Monday night encouraging its partners
to seek new jobs, according to the newspaper.
SNR Denton had suggested a full merger, in which it would
have taken on more than 1,000 remaining Dewey lawyers, the
Journal said.
However, a Dewey spokesman told Reuters that "the firm is
continuing to talk with SNR Denton and other firms."
Earlier, talks with rival Greenberg Traurig about a possible
transaction fell through, according to an internal e-mail sent
Sunday and reviewed by Reuters.
SNR Denton could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris
Lewis)