BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
May 29 An attorney for bankrupt law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf on Tuesday said the firm was "close" to a deal that would allow it to recover money from some ex-partners.
Attorney Albert Togut, speaking during the firm's first hearing since filing for bankruptcy late on Monday, gave no details on the scope of a potential deal, other than to say it would cost ex-partners a "significant" amount of money.
Togut said the firm would like to achieve a quick and orderly settlement of potential claims against ex-partners who left the firm this year en masse, costing Dewey potential accounts receivable.
(Reporting By Nick Brown in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.