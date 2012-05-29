* Dewey expects to wind down in next few months
* Struggled for months amid partner defections, heavy debt
(Adds reaction quote, background)
By Joseph Ax and Sakthi Prasad
NEW YORK/BANGALORE, May 28 The crippled law firm
Dewey & Leboeuf LLP filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Monday night and will seek approval to liquidate its business
after failing to find a merger partner, marking the biggest
collapse of a law firm in U.S. history.
Once one of the largest law firms in the U.S., Dewey has
been hit by the loss of the vast majority of its roughly 300
partners to other firms amid concerns about compensation and a
heavy debt load.
Dewey had warned employees earlier this month of the
possibility the firm may shut down, and a person familiar with
the matter had told Reuters that the firm was considering a
bankruptcy filing.
"Dewey's failure is rocking the industry in the sense that
most firms are saying to themselves, if Dewey could go down,
could we?" Kent Zimmermann, a legal consultant at the Zeughauser
Group, said in an email Monday night.
Dewey said in a filing it had decided to wind down its
business following unsuccessful negotiations with other law
firms to strike a deal. It said it would ask about 90 employees
to remain on staff to assist in the liquidation, which it
expects to be completed in the next few months.
Negative economic conditions, along with the firm's
partnership compensation arrangements, created a situation where
its cash flow was insufficient to cover capital expenses and
full compensation expectations, Dewey said.
"During the first quarter of 2012, the firm was confronted
with liquidity constraints that led to the precipitous
resignation of over 160 of the firm's 300 partners by May 11,"
the New-York based firm said.
Dewey listed liabilities in the range of $100 million to
$500 million, according to the filing. It had already terminated
433 of its 533 New York employees earlier this month, according
to the state's labor department.
MONTHS OF TURBULENCE
The firm's collapse is expected to be the subject of years
of court proceedings, and a number of former partners have
already retained lawyers to represent them.
Monday's filing follows months of turbulence, as wave after
wave of partner defections shattered the high-profile firm from
within. In April, the Manhattan District Attorney's office
launched a criminal probe of former firm chairman Steven Davis.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
The result of a 2007 merger between Dewey Ballantine and
LeBoeuf, Lamb, Green & MacRae, Dewey & LeBoeuf had about 1,450
attorneys at its peak, according to The National Law Journal.
But the firm was eventually undone by a combination of the
economic downturn, excessive compensation and governance
problems, according to former partners and others in the
industry. In particular, Dewey's management promised millions in
packages to about 100 partners, according to the court filing,
leaving it strapped for cash when revenues fell during the
recession.
Dewey has retained Joff Mitchell of Zolfo Cooper LLC as
Chief Restructuring Officer and Albert Togut of Togut Segal &
Segal LLP as bankruptcy counsel.
"The full extent of the partner compensation arrangements is
subject of continuing investigation," Mitchell said in the
filing.
Dewey is one of a handful of major law firms to declare
bankruptcy since the recession that began in 2007. They include
Coudert Brothers, Heller Ehrman and Howrey.
PENSION PLANS
As of the petition date, Dewey's assets consisted of about
$13 million in cash, accounts receivable of about $255 million,
various pieces of artwork, and about $11 million invested in an
insurance consortium, among other potential claims, according to
the filing.
In the interim, Dewey said the firm will be operating on a
budget to be determined by the court. The firm has petitioned
the court for permission to continue to pay salaries, benefits
and paid time-off for current employees.
Dewey said that the 401(k) plans and qualified pension plans
of its current and former employees and partners are held in
trust and cannot be accessed by the firm's creditors.
The U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation filed suit
this month to take control of three of the firm's pension plans,
which the agency said were underfunded by $80 million.
The London and Paris offices of the firm are operated
through a separately incorporated UK entity, which was placed
into administration on Monday.
Administration is a UK legal process under court
supervision, broadly similar to chapter 11. The UK partnership
is following broadly the same approach as that of Dewey in the
United States, the firm said.
The firm had two dozen offices worldwide, including in
Washington, Los Angeles and London. Some of the firm's biggest
clients included General Motors Corp, eBay,
Novartis, Ambac and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance
Division.
The case is Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP, Case No. 12-12321, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and by Joseph Ax and
Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Gallagher)